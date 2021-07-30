iPad deals: save $100 as iPad Air 4 drops to lowest price ever at Amazon

While iPad deals on the 2020 Air model have been around for a few months now, we've never seen them drop below $500. However, Amazon has changed all that this week, with an excellent $100 discount on both the 64GB and 256GB models.

That means Amazon is offering a record low $499 price on the cheapest option, with the 256GB model coming in at $649 (was $749). That's the first time we've ever seen the tablet go below $500, and an excellent opportunity for anyone who has had their eye on the mid-range device. We usually only see the more expensive iPad Air sitting at $699 in Amazon's previous iPad deals, so an additional $50 off means excellent value for money this week.

The iPad Air 4 originally launched at a respectable $599, however that MSRP has been slowly chipped away by retailers like Amazon and Walmart in the months since launch. It's been a long time since that original price was on the shelves, but we've never seen iPad deals drop this model so low before.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more iPad deals in your region.

Today's best iPad Air deals

iPad Air 4 (64GB): $599 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - The iPad Air 4 has just hit its lowest ever price at Amazon, dropping all the way down to just $499.99. That's the first time the 2020 tablet has gone below $500, which is especially impressive considering the previous record low was $520.

View Deal

iPad Air 4 (256GB): $749 $649.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - While this isn't the first time we've seen the 256GB iPad Air 4 down to $649.99, it's an excellent price drop and one we've only witnessed once before. We usually see this model on sale for $699, so you're saving an extra $50 over the usual discount price here - perfect if you need all the storage you can get your hands on.

View Deal

More iPad deals

If you don't need the additional screen space, storage or processor bump in the iPad Air 4, you'll also find plenty of iPad deals on cheaper models right now. The entry level 8th generation iPad is still available for $299 (was $329) at Amazon, but you'll find the web's lowest prices on this device and the more expensive Pro model just below.

Samsung tablet deals offer an Android alternative to Apple's tablets, with more budget options available as well. However, you'll find plenty of cheap Android tablets on the shelves right now too. Plus, we're rounding up all the latest Apple Pencil prices if you're looking to accessorize.