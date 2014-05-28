The mystery of why Google+ failed has been solved

It seems mad that any mandatory social network that requires people to sign up using their real names to keep using YouTube, Google and Gmail could fail, and yet Google+ can't really be called a success.
And why? Because Google put someone unsociable in charge of building a social network, reckons Google co-founder Sergey Brin.
"It was probably a mistake for me to be working on anything tangentially related to social to begin with," says self-confessed "kind of a weirdo" and "not a very social person" Brin.
Sounds as though he's much better suited to his current role at Google X where being "kind of a weirdo" is a real leg-up.
