Spotify is offering a free Chromecast to new subscribers

If you're a music lover, there are several subscription services that offer a hefty catalog, offline listening and personalized playlists. But only Spotify is offering a free Chromecast to new users in the US and UK who sign up for a 3-month subscription.

Starting today, brand new users who have never signed up for a trial or premium subscription are eligible for the giveaway. If you're a service hopper, like me, then there will be no Chromecast for you, even if you renew your Spotify subscription.

It's possible that this tempting offer comes from nowhere but the good-hearted people at Spotify. But what's more likely is that this is in response to the major blow dealt by Tidal earlier this week when Kanye West announced that his latest album, The Life of Pablo, would be streaming exclusively on the Jay-Z-backed service. (If you haven't seen the electrifying moment in question, fast forward to the last 15 seconds of his SNL appearance and prepare to chortle.)

While Tidal hasn't released official numbers for the amount of new subscribers to its Hi-Fi platform, nabbing exclusive rights to one of this year's most anticipated releases has done wonders for the service's App Store ranking, which had struggled to gain stable footing in the competitive streaming landscape.

Regardless of the reasoning behind the offer, there's never been a better time to finally hop on the Spotify bandwagon, and there's never been a cheaper way to get your hands on the excellent Chromecast. Take advantage of the offer (US readers and for those in the UK,) before it expires on February 28.