I can't RGBelieve how good these Corsair gaming PC accessory deals are

We here at TechRadar have been hunting for the best Prime Day deals to help you kit out your gaming PC, and while there are understandably no offers on things like the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards, you can still find some incredible products to breathe some new life into your setup.
Things that don't enhance actual performance might be a tad pointless, but if you're a fan of all things shiny then there's rarely a better time to buy them than when they're on offer, which is why you should absolutely check out the Corsair deals below.
The current trend for gamers and content creators is to have a healthy lashing of RGB lights all over your room, and Corsair makes some of the best lighting systems and RGB strips on the market, making them the perfect choice for high-quality aesthetic modifications. The Corsair iCUE range is great for slapping across the back of your gaming monitor to dynamically react to on-screen action in games and videos.
Today's best Corsair gaming accessory deals on Prime Day
Corsair iCUE LS100 LED Smart Lighting Strip Starter Kit:
$119.99 $85.49 on Amazon
Save 29%
Having fancy RGB backlighting is a trendy must-have for many gamers and streamers, but the market for cheap products is a minefield. With this Corsair iCUE LS100 starter kit, you can slap them on the back of your monitor or desk knowing you're getting a high-quality product.
Corsair iCUE LS100 Smart Lighting Strip Expansion Kit (350mm):
$36.99 $27.99 on Amazon
Save 24%
If you're lucky enough to own an ultra-wide monitor or have multiple displays then you may find the above start kit isn't enough, but don't worry - this 350mm extension kit is also on offer, saving you a tidy $9 on increasing the RGB in your life.View Deal
Corsair iCUE LT100 Smart Lighting Tower Starter Kit:
$129.99 $99.99 on Amazon
Save $30
These incredible light towers have 46 individually addressable RGB LEDs, perfect for matching whatever lighting theme your gaming room is currently rocking. This kit even comes with an attachable headset holder to give them a purpose beyond sitting pretty on your desk.View Deal
