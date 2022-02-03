Hurry – this incredible Sony 65-inch 4K TV deal could save you over $400

If you're in the market for a big-screen 4K TV and you don't want to break the bank, this incredible deal from Amazon on a Sony 65-inch panel is well worth snapping up.

Amazon has slashed the price of the Sony X86J 65-inch 4K TV from $1199.99 to just $798 – that's a saving of over $400, and the lowest price we've ever seen for this model. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

That deal is even more impressive when you consider that prices started at $1598 for this screen size when the X86J Series launched in 2021. And, if you're looking for something a little smaller (or even bigger), Amazon has reduced the price across the range, with deals to be had on the 43, 50, 55, 75, and 85-inch versions of this TV.

Today's best 4K TV deal

Sony 65-inch X85J Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,199.99 $798 at Amazon

Save $401.99 – Amazon has a massive $400 price cut on this stunning Sony 65-inch 4K TV. That's the lowest price we've seen for the X85J series set, which delivers a gorgeous picture with rich colors and detailed contrasts thanks to the powerful X1 4K HDR processor. If you're in the market for something smaller or larger, be sure to check out the other screen sizes as they're discounted, too.



Sony's X85J Series comprises mid-range 4K TVs, all boasting Ultra HD resolution, HDR support, and the Google TV smart platform – an upgraded version of the Android TV OS previously used on most Sony sets.

While these TVs don't come with OLED panels, you should still get a stunning picture thanks to Sony's X1 4K HDR processor, which has been designed for a smooth experience with brilliant colors and sharp contrast. The X85J LED TV also comes with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Digital Surround.

HDMI 2.1 connectivity ensures a knockout 120Hz refresh rate, which means you're covered for HDR gaming if you're plugging in PS5 or Xbox Series X, as well as 4K support – if you don't have a next-gen console, it'll revert to 1080p.

These Sony TVs work with both Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can use your voice assistant of choice to control your panel hands-free, while AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in should make it easy to stream content wirelessly from your devices.

