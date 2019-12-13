Hurry: the best cheap true wireless earbuds are less than $100 / £100

If you're looking for the perfect pair of true wireless earbuds to gift someone (or yourself) this Christmas, then you can't go wrong with the fantastic Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 – and right now, they're just $99.95 / £99.95 at Amazon.

That's a saving of just over $50 / £50, with 33% slashed from the original $150 / £150 price tag – we saw that low price over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and its back just in time for Christmas.

Today's best true wireless earbud deals

US

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 true wireless earbuds: $150 $99.95 at Amazon

With up to 45 hours of battery life, brilliant audio quality, and a near design, the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 are a truly brilliant pair of true wireless earbuds. A $50 saving simply sweetens the deal.View Deal

UK

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 true wireless earbuds: £150 £99.95 at Amazon

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 are among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy if you concerned with pure audio fidelity – and with just over £50 off, they're a bargain. View Deal

The Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 are a pair of truly outstanding true wireless earbuds, which is why we awarded them a full five stars in our review.

If you're looking for a pair of audiophile in-ear buds, you'll love the sound quality offered by the Melomania 1, courtesy of 5.8mm graphene diaphragm drivers – these give the buds a dynamism and clarity that belies their small size.

Battery life stands at a class-leading 45 hours, and while you wont find the noise cancelation offered by the Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds, it's a small trade off at this price.