Huge Galaxy S22 and S21 FE deals hit the official Samsung store - up to $700 off

A new Sprint 'Discover Samsung' event is happening over at the official store this week that includes some superb deals on the new Samsung Galaxy S22 and S21 FE smartphones.

First up, all the new devices in the new Samsung Galaxy S22 range are available with an enhanced trade-in rebate of up to $700 off. That's technically enough to get the standard S22 for just $99, and better yet still, this rebate is available on both carrier and unlocked devices. Regardless of whether you're going for the standard S22 or the premium Galaxy S22 Ultra, you've got tons of flexibility should you need it.

For those who want something a little cheaper, consider the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE - which is now just $599 (was $699) thanks to a nifty discount. While trade-in rebates of up to $375 are also available on this new mid-range device from Samsung, you don't technically need it to get your $100 off here. It's simply an upfront saving available to all customers on both unlocked and carrier devices.

This new Galaxy S21 FE price brings the device down into direct competition with the Google Pixel 6, which is another top Android flagship in the 'upper midrange' bracket. Our recent Samsung Galaxy S21 FE vs. Google Pixel 6 article mentioned how the higher price makes the S21 FE a harder sell - well, that's simply not the case now. At $599, it's quite simply a superb option, featuring not only a super speedy Snapdragon 888 chip but a 120Hz display and well-rounded camera setup that still easily holds up in 2022.

Outside the US? Check out the best Samsung Galaxy S22 and S21 FE deals in your region just below.

Samsung Galaxy S22 and S21 FE deals

Samsung Galaxy S22: save up to $700 with a trade-in at Samsung

All the devices in the latest Samsung Galaxy S22 range are available with a huge trade-in rebate of up to $700 right now at the official store. Regardless of whether you go for the standard S22 or the more premium S22 Ultra, you'll be able to enjoy a significant price cut here on both unlocked carrier devices.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: $699 $599.99, plus up to $375 off with a trade-in at Samsung

Save $100 - Alternatively, get a nice upfront saving on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE - the new mid-range flagship from the brand. With a superb chip, screen, and camera, this is definitely a great choice if you're looking for a more reasonably priced device. Note, you can also trade in for a rebate on this device if you'd like with an additional saving of up to $375 being available.

Want to see what else is on the market this week? Head on over to our main cell phone deals page for an overview of the best promotions right now.