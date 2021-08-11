Huge Amazon sale: deals on TVs, Echo Show, Fire TV Stick, Echo Buds and more

We're rounding up today's top deals from Amazon's latest sale, which include record-low prices on its best-selling devices, including Fire TVs, the Echo Show smart display, the powerful 4K Fire TV Stick, the all-new Echo Buds, and the handy Amazon Echo Auto.

Some of our favorite bargains from the bunch include the Amazon Echo Auto on sale for a record-low price of $19.99, a first-time discount on the all-new Echo Show 10, and the best-selling 4K Fire TV Stick marked down to just $39.99 (was $49.99).



If you're looking for TV deals, Amazon also has fantastic discounts on Fire TVs, including this budget 24-inch set from Insignia on sale for just $109.99 and the 2021 Toshiba 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $369.99 (was $469.99).



See more of the best device deals from Amazon's latest sale below, and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, so you should snag these bargains now before it's too late.

Today's best Amazon deals

Echo Auto: $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Our favorite Amazon deal is the Echo Auto which is on sale for only $19.99. That's the lowest price we've seen for the handy Echo device that adds Alexa to your car so you can play music, make calls, and more completely hands-free.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $39.99. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen, it's the best price you can find right now and only $2 more than this year's Prime Day deal.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Matching last year's Black Friday deal, Amazon has the Echo Show 5 on sale for an all-time low price of $49.99. The compact smart display works with Amazon Alexa so you can play music, make calls, set alarms, and more completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st Gen, Certified Refurbished): $104.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - Right now, you can get a certified refurbished Echo Show 8 on sale for just $69.99 at Amazon - only $5 more than the record-low price. The eight-inch display works with Amazon Alexa and allows you to watch your favorite content and connect with family and friends from around the world.

All-new Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen): $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - The all-new Echo Show 8 is getting its first price cut at Amazon's latest sale. The 2021 smart home display allows you to make video calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices with this Alexa-enabled smart display.

All-new Echo Buds: $119.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon's latest sale has the all-new Echo Buds on sale for $89.99 - only $10 more than the record-low Prime Day price. Amazon's wireless earbuds feature active noise cancellation and work with Alexa to stream music, make calls, get directions, and more.

Insignia 24-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $169.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - For a limited time, you can pick up this Insignia 24-inch TV for just $109.99. This cheap smart TV carries HD resolution in a compact form factor, with the Fire TV operating system and support for the Amazon Alexa voice assistant. View Deal

Toshiba 43-inch 4K UHD Fire TV (2021): $369.99 $269.99 at Amazon

$100 - Amazon has cut the price of this 2021 Toshiba Fire display down to a record-low price of $269.99 this week. The 43-inch set comes with the Fire OS and an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to adjust the volume, change the channel, browse for movies, and more.

Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $469.99 $369.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - You can score a massive $100 discount on the 2021 Toshiba 50-inch TV at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've found and an impressive discount for a newly released 4K TV that comes with the Fire OS, Dolby Vision HDR, and DTS Virtual sound.

