HP updates Omen 15 laptop, Omen Obelisk desktop with Nvidia RTX graphics

At CES 2019, gaming laptops are the stars of the show, and HP wasn't going to let everyone else have all the fun. The biggest PC manufacturer announced the HP Omen 15 gaming laptop, refreshed with Nvidia RTX graphics.

After completely redesigning the HP Omen 15 to include 8th-generation Coffee Lake processors last year, the 2019 model is essentially a refresh to include the latest Nvidia Turing graphics.

It still includes the same Intel Core i7-8750H processor, 16GB of RAM, 128GB SSD and 1TB hard drive as last year's model. But, with an upgraded Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU that should make running games on its 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) display a breeze.

You'll also have the option to upgrade the laptops display to a whopping 240Hz refresh rate, starting in June. However, HP hasn't released pricing information on this upgrade.

The HP Omen 15 is expected to release in February, starting at $1,369 (about £1,080, AU$1,930).

The two towers

HP knows there's still a lot of life in the best gaming PCs, and it has refreshed its Omen Obelisk desktops with 9th-generation Intel Coffee Lake Refresh processors and Nvidia Turing graphics.

Users will be able to opt for either the HP Omen Obelisk 875 1010 or 1020. The former features an Intel Core i7-9700K and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080, bumped up to an Intel Core i9-9900K and an RTX 2080 Ti for the latter. Both models feature the same 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD with a 1TB hard drive.

They'll also have tool-less designs, making it a breeze to upgrade, and are compatible with any PC components that will work with a micro-ATX motherboard.

The HP Omen Obelisk will be available in March, starting at $2,249 (about £1,770, AU$3,180).

Want more CES 2019 highlights? TechRadar is hands-on with 8K TVs and foldable, rollable displays, along with new laptops and Alexa-enabled smart gadgets. Check out everything we've seen, live from Las Vegas!