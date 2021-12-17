How to watch With Love online: stream every episode now on Amazon Prime

Audio player loading…

What's worse than being single during the holidays? Bringing your new partner home to meet the folks, of course, and brother and sister Jorge and Lily Diaz each share the spoils of pain as they try to juggle romance with the complexities of family life.

Expects cheers of joy and sadness aplenty and keep reading to find out all you need to know about how to watch With Love online. You'll even be able to watch without spending a penny if you make the most of Amazon's 30-day free Prime Video trial.

Each of the five episodes follows the siblings as they navigate Las Cinco Muertes: Christmas Eve/Nochebuena, New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day, the Fourth of July, and Dia de los Muertos.

Newly single Lily faces a constant battle as her family and family friends try to hook her up with a series of unsuitable suitors, and things don't get any easier when she does meet someone with the potential to stick around.

Meanwhile, Jorge's boyfriend's first meeting with the parents doesn't go as smoothly as hoped, and some difficult conversations rear their heads as their not-quite-idyllic reality begins to hit home.

