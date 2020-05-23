How to watch the new Lance Armstrong documentary on ESPN and ESPN+ this Sunday

If you were worried that The Last Dance coming to a conclusion also meant the end of quality sport documentaries on Sunday nights, then we have some good news. ESPN will fill the slot left open by Michael, with another one of the nation's most famous and controversial sports stars - Lance.

Yep, the cycling world's antihero Lance Armstrong is back on our screens in a two-part documentary that was lauded at the Sundance Film Festival and is set to be jam-packed with revealing interviews and gobsmacking revelations. Armstrong's full hero-to-zero story will be laid out for all to witness. But will it change your mind about the man stripped of seven consecutive Tour de France titles following allegations of doping?

Don't forget, this is a competitor who was hero to so many - his biggest glories came only after overcoming testicular cancer. And as ever with these huge media scandals, there's always more than one side to every story. This is the chance to see what Lance thinks of it all now looking back, as well as the views of friends, family, peers and journalists.

So if you're missing sport (and German Bundesliga football isn't quite scratching that itch), then settle down for the story of history's most (in)famous cycling stars. We'll explain how to watch Lance, whether you're planning to tune in live or catch-up afterwards.

Stream Lance as it airs on Sunday night in the US

ESPN is airing its hot new 30 for 30 documentary in two parts on Sunday May 24 and 31. Both will go out at 9pm ET and PT, and those wanting to watch the Lance Armstrong documentary online can do so on the ESPN website or by using the appropriate app. ESPN is a cable channel, however, so anyone wanting to cut the cord and watch without the commitment should consider checking out Sling TV. It's a great value streaming service that features ESPN as part of its Orange package - you can currently get your first month for just $20 as part of a limited time offer and the line-up also includes AMC, BBC America, and much more. Alternatively, you can get ESPN with a Hulu + Live TV bundle, which costs a hefty $54.99 a month - but can be tried for FREE for 7-days, so there is a way to watch Lance for free.

How to watch Lance on catch-up

The minute that the first episode of Lance finishes, it will immediately be made available on the station's ESPN+ streaming service. And then the second episode will go up a week afterwards. ESPN+ only costs $4.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. Even better value, though, is a combined bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus - all for the bargain price of just $12.99 a month. As well as cycling action, you'll get access all the best Hulu shows and the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalogue, which includes Marvel movies, Pixar flicks, and every Star Wars film ever made. Not bad going for the price!

What else comes with an ESPN+ subscription?

Quite a lot as it happens - a subscription to ESPN+ opens up access to over 20 exclusive live and replayed UFC Fight Nights, loads of documentaries like the Oscar-winning O.J.: Made in America, and on-demand action of history's greatest matches - think Wimbledon finals, Super Bowls, boxing title fights and loads more.

Oh yeah, and when live sport finally gets going again, ESPN+ also hosts tonnes of coverage including soccer, hockey, baseball...the list goes on.