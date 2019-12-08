How to watch I'm a Celebrity 2019 Final online for free in the UK or abroad

There's nothing we love more than watching celebrities being put to the test - from gross bushtucker trials to jumping out of aeroplanes and a pass-the-parcel with canoe paddles.

And now it's time for the final challenge...who will be crowned the queen or the king of the Australian jungle in 2019? Keep reading to find out how to watch the I'm a Celebrity final online for free - regardless of where on Earth you are.

I'm A Celeb final 2019: when's it on? The final of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here for 2019 will air on Sunday, December 8 at 9pm on ITV and will go on until 10.35pm.

It is safe to say that the 19th series of I'm a Celeb has been a real treat, from jungle love island trials to friendship bonding and even some fall-outs and drama - the hit TV series has certainly delivered.

Unfortunately, it is almost time to bid farewell to all the creepy crawlies and our favourite hosts, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly for another year. The campers have definitely toughened it out this year, they even had to face the worst storm in that area since 1997. Not to mention Roman Kemp and Caitlyn Jenner had to tackle a dreadfully disgusting challenge titled Slop of the Pops.

And now we can't wait to see who will be crowned the queen or king of the jungle. Keep reading as we tell you exactly how to watch I'm A Celebrity Final online – no matter where in the world you are.

Watch I'm A Celebrity 2019 Final online for free in the UK:

The final of I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here will air on Sunday, December 8 at 9pm on ITV . That means you'll be able to watch the final live via your TV aerial connection or online using the ITV Hub. And if you miss it and need to catch up you can also do this on the ITV hub.

Or if you want another live streaming option for your mobile, tablet or computer is the free TVPlayer.com which has good quality streaming as well as the rest of the Freeview channels on one easy platform.

Streaming I'm A Celebrity 2019 Final from anywhere else in the world for free:

For those outside of the UK that don't want to miss a second of the final celeb action, your best bet is a VPN service. This means that if you've mismatched a holiday or you're temporarily abroad, don't panic you can still get your I'm a Celeb fix, you just need an internet connection.

Once you get the right VPN you can enjoy a secure and speedy connection, even on open Wi-Fi networks like hotels, enabling you to tune in.

And even if you're not that tech friendly, don't worry. Getting a VPN is super simple. We've listed how to do it in three easy steps below....

1. Download and install a VPN

The best and easiest way to stream I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here UK Final for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express. ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and if you click here you can get 49% off and 3 months free, too.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.