How to watch the 2018 World Cup opening ceremony: live stream online from anywhere

Sometimes the most iconic images from a FIFA World Cup don't necessarily come from the soccer stars on the pitch. Occasionally it can be a moment even before the first whistle has been blown at the opening ceremony - and yes, we are talking about Diana Ross at USA '94!

We understand that the opening ceremony at Russia 2018 is likely to be a much more understated affair - although pop-star Robbie Williams and Russian soprano Aida Garifullina will be on hand to provide the entertainment, and Brazilian legend Ronaldo (no, not Cristiano) will also be in attendance. Things are set to start at around 4pm local time - so 2pm BST, 9am ET, 6am PT, 11pm AEST - inside Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium.

To tune into the spectacle, you can follow this handy guide to live stream the World Cup opening ceremony. There are plenty of ways to watch for free, and it doesn't matter where on Earth you live, just so long as you have an internet connection.

How to watch the opening ceremony from anywhere for FREE

Even if the country where you are isn't broadcasting the 2018 FIFA World Cup there's no reason why you need to miss out on the opening ceremony (or any of the matches, for that matter). Because it's being shown elsewhere (the UK, for example), you can simply use a VPN to login to a region that is broadcasting the game. And it's really easy to do:

1. Download and install a VPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. If in any doubt, just head straight to the UK.

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream or TVPlayer.com

If you know exactly what station you're hoping to catch the game on, then you don't need us any longer - head straight there. If you're not sure, just stick with TVPlayer.com in the UK. It will be showing all the games. Want to record the game and catch it in your spare time? TVPlayer Plus carries a £5.99 monthly fee but let' you 'record' up to 10 hours of TV to watch at your leisure. And you can take advantage of its 14-day free trial, too.

How to stream the World Cup opening ceremony live in the UK

ITV has managed to bag the first game of the World Cup - Russia vs Saudi Arabia - so that's your destination for the opening ceremony, too. The free-to-air station's coverage is due to kick-off at 2.30pm BST on Thursday. Alternatively, just head to TVPlayer.com instead, which also hosts all UK freeview channels so you can just easily flick between channels if it comes to a boring bit (and/or Robbie Williams).

How to watch the FIFA World Cup 2018: US live stream

Fox Sport is the official US broadcaster, so that should be your best bet for watching the opening ceremony as well. If you find that Fox isn't bothering with the opening ceremony then you may need to watch via the UK's broadcast on a VPN instead.

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2018: Canada live stream

Things get going on CTV/TSN at 10am Toronto time, so there's a chance you may miss the start of the ceremony. If you want to tune in earlier or don't have cable, then scroll this page upwards and check out how to use a VPN.

How to live stream the World Cup opening ceremony in Australia

Good news for fans of the Socceroos (and/or Robbie Williams) - SBS has live coverage of the opening day of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, so there's no need to subscribe to any costly streaming services. 10.30pm Sydney time is when coverage starts.

How to watch the opening ceremony: New Zealand live stream

Sky Sport 4 is your destination in New Zealand, with coverage starting at a very unusual and precise 2.18am on Friday morning. If you don't have Sky, still want to watch and manage to stay awake, then you could give a VPN a try as per the instructions above.

