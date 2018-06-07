How to watch England vs Costa Rica: live stream online from anywhere

England vs Costa Rica - where and when The England vs Costa Rica warm up game is set to take place at Elland Road in Leeds, UK on Thursday June 7. The game itself kicks off at 8pm BST (3PM ET or 12PM PT in the US, and 5AM in Australia in the early hours of Friday morning).

This is it - it's the last warm up game for Gareth Southgate's England football squad ahead of the flight to Russia for this year's FIFA World Cup, which is now only a week away.

Last week's friendly saw the England team comfortably beat Nigeria and the squad will be hoping to look as impressive again this week in an effort to test out formations, tactics and kick start some momentum ahead of the world's biggest football tournament.

Not planning to head to Leeds for the game this week? You don't have to be there in person to see England vs Costa Rica as the live stream for the game is totally free in the UK - and we have a nifty trick to let you catch the coverage regardless of where in the world you live.

There are lots of other options to watch the game around the world so we've put together the guide below so you can find the best stream for you to be able to watch the England vs Cosat Rica pre-World Cup football live and for free.

How to live stream England vs Costa Rica in the UK for free:

Those in the UK can watch the game live on ITV with coverage starting at 7:30PM. You can also watch it online in the UK from the ITV hubtoo, but be warned you'll need to sign up to be able to livestream it through the service.

No other channels will be showing the stream in the UK, so you'll be restricted to watching it on ITV or the multi-purpose TVPlayer.com.

Live stream England vs Costa Rica from anywhere in the world

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access to watch the England vs Costa Rica game in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK if you want to stream football live on TVPlayer.com using the link below.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

This is a great service and, crucially, is a free and legal way to stream live all the football action you can handle from Wembley. TVPlayer.com gives you access to tonnes more channels.

Where can I watch England vs Costa Rica using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to get the live stream from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: New Zealand, India, Pakistan, China, Russia, France, Spain, Japan, Italy, Poland, Germany, Mexico, Czech Republic, Austria, Thailand, Denmark, China, South Africa, Argentina, Singapore, Turkey and more!

How to watch England vs Costa Rica: US live stream

If you want to watch the England vs Costa Rica game from the US, there are a few different options but all are through Fox. You'll be able to watch it on Fox Sports 1 or through streaming services and apps from Fox too.

If you don't have either of those channels set up on your cable package, you'll be able to subscribe to Fox Soccer Match Pass to be able to live stream the games from in the US. If you're not subscribed already, you should know it costs $139.99 a year, but you can sign up for a seven day free trial and cancel in that time so you don't have to pay all that money.

Not able to get these Fox services? Why not opt for a VPN to trick your computer into thinking that it's in the UK.

How to watch England vs Costa Rica: Australia stream

Much like last week's England vs Nigeria game, you'll be able to watch the former team face Costa Rica through the service beIN Sports. It's all set to be shown on beIN Sports 2 channel.

It's not cheap as it costs AU$19.99 per a month, but you can get a two week free trial if you don't want to spend money on it right away. If you know you'll be using it lots, you can save by spending AU$199.99 for a year long subscription. Or use our VPN tip to watch the ITV coverage instead.

The best way to stream England vs Costa Rica in Canada

Those living in Canada have easy access to the England vs Costa Rica game through the Sportsnet Now app. With Sportsnet, you stream it directly to your phone or your TV through a variety of different devices including Apple TV, Chromecast and Xbox. There's an app for both iOS and Android and it costs $24.99 a month before tax, plus you cancel it whenever you want.

Once again, your other option is to download and install a VPN and watch the free UK feed instead.

