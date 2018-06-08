How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix: stream F1 live from anywhere

Canada Grand Prix - where and when Celebrating its 40th anniversary at its current home, The Canadian Grand Prix takes place at the circuit named after the country's most famous ever racer. The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is located on Notre Dame Island, Montreal. You can live stream all the Formula 1 action from Canada from Friday June 8 to Sunday 10. The key start times are as follows: Practice 1 on Friday at 10am local time (3pm BST, 7am PT) Practice 2 on Friday at 2pm local time (7pm BST, 11am PT) Practice 3 on Saturday at 11am local time (4pm BST, 8am PT) Qualifying on Saturday at 2pm local time (7pm BST, 11am PT) The race on Sunday at 2.10pm local time (7.10pm BST, 11.10am PT)

Well if the Monaco Grand Prix was the most boring race of the 2018 season so far, there's a chance that the Canadian Grand Prix may be one of the most predictable. F1 Drivers' World Championship leader and current champion Lewis Hamilton has won the last three Canadian Grand Prix in a row and six of the last 10. To say he's the favourite to win this year's event would be an understatement.

To watch whether he equals Michael Schumacher's seven career wins in Canada, we'll tell you how to stream F1 live from wherever you are in the world. That's every minute of action from the weekend's practices, qualifying and race regardless of your location.

And it won't all be so cut and dried if the likes of former winners Daniel Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel have anything to do with things. The former is coming off the back of a dominant win in Monaco, while Vettel is sat at second in the 2018 standings and looking to put the pressure on Hamilton.

The good news is that live streaming F1 action from the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is really simple, even if your local broadcaster hasn't got the rights, and on pretty much any device. Keep reading to find out how to live stream F1 coverage absolutely anywhere - and you can even do so for free in certain regions!

Live stream F1 with a VPN

Scroll down to find out which broadcaster is showing the Canadian Grand Prix in some of the major English speaking countries around the world. But even if the place where you live doesn't have F1, you can always use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have a stream. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best three VPNs currently available: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee)

This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN 2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming. 3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video

How to live stream F1 action from Canada: UK stream

Unfortunately, watching the Canadian Grand Prix isn't possible on Channel 4, so there are no free-to-air options as such in the UK this weekend. That means that you're stuck with the Sky Sports F1 channel this time. And that includes the Sky Go app if you're likely to be away from your TV. Don't get too disheartened if you're not a Sky customer but still want to watch the race. Grab a NOW TV Sports Pass and you can watch the F1 (as well as the rest of the Sky Sports offerings) without a lengthy (or expensive) subscription. A daily pass costs £7.99 or a week is £12.99. And by our count you can access NOW on more than 60 devices, including TV, mobile phones, and games consoles. You can register up to four of them at once.

How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix in Canada

TSN (or RDS for francophones) has the rights to show the F1 in Canada, so cable subscribers can watch all the action live on TV, online or through the network's handy TSN Go app. Out of Canada and want to login to your TSN account? No worries - just use a VPN and register to a location in Canada.

How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix: US live stream

In the US, NBC Sports will be showing live coverage of every race weekend throughout the season. You'll need an NBC cable subscription to get access, but once you do, you'll get access to NBC's Formula One Live Extra platform, which gives you live coverage and highlights on your smart TV or mobile device. Out of the US and want to login to your NBC account? No worries - just use a VPN and register to a US location.

How to stream the Canadian Grand Prix in Australia

In Australia? Then your main option is the very snazzy-sounding Fox Sports Race Centre. You'll be in for some early mornings, with the race starting at 4.10am AEST on Monday morning. The Fox Sports package doesn't come cheap, BUT there is a two week FREE trial if you want to give it a try before you buy. That let's you use the Foxtel Now app as well, so you can live stream to your preferred device.

Use a VPN to watch the Canadian Grand Prix from your country

Unlike the UK, US and Australia, not every country has access to watch a live F1 stream. But not all is lost, using a VPN will let you virtually place your laptop, smartphone, tablet or Smart TV in a country that is showing the Canadian Grand Prix:

How do I use a VPN to watch the Grand Prix? It's really easy to do - just follow these three steps: 1. Download and install ExpressVPN or one of our other top three VPN picks from our best VPNS 2018 guide. 2. Open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location where you know there's a live stream. 3. Head to the website or download the app hosting the live stream. And away you go!

Where can I watch the Grand Prix using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to watch the Canadian Grand Prix from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: Finland, Spain, Israel, Germany, Denmark, India, Netherlands, Brazil, Belgium, Romania, Mexico, France, Sweden, Italy, Portugal, Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland, Kenya, Hungary, South Africa, Indonesia, China, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia, Japan, Egypt and more!

Images courtesy of Formula1.com