How to make a Valentine's Day card with a photo card provider

Candy hearts are popping up, chocolates and truffles are emerging and bouquets of roses are being handpicked.... romance season is here which means Valentine's Day is just around the corner!

We know that February 14th doesn't exactly inspire everyone, but don't worry - finding the ideal Valentine's gift has never been easier. We're taking the pressure off impressing with a customized Valentine's Day card.

A photo card is incredibly easy to pull off, and yet it's still a personal way of showing your loved one you care. They're custom-made but inexpensive, and each one is unique. And if you're thinking this sounds a bit too daunting, we're here to ease your fears and answer all your questions - from where to start to how to get your photo card looking truly professional.

So keep reading so we can give you our top five top tips on how to make

a customized Valentine's Day card.

And of course, if professionalism and good value are what you're looking for, consider selecting Mixbook. We consider it (and have for quite some time) as the best photo card provider.

Looking for something different? Check out our best photo book guide.

Get the best - TechRadar's #1 photo book provider

Our number one photo card service is Mixbook

We could go on and on about why Mixbook is our absolute favorite and top photo card provider but all of the reasons are equally important for curating a master piece. Not only does Mixbook have hundreds of ready made themes and templates (the custom thing isn't a must and we know its not for everyone). Or if originality is what you're looking for, it also has in-depth customization. Plus, the quality of the finished article is excellent and the software is ridiculously straightforward to use.View Deal

1. Money, Money, Money

We have to admit - Valentine's Day is not well timed as it's either (usually) two weeks before or two weeks after you get paid. But, fret not - photo cards in general are relatively inexpensive, which means you won't have to break the bank to declare your love.

We recommend for you to first come up with a budget that you're comfortable with and then consider all the variables from the size of the card, to the type of paper to the number of cards you want printed. You could see that measly cost of $1.50 for one card transform into $61 for 30 cards (wow, how many Valentine's do you have!).

And if you're on a strict budget, then your best best would be Simply to Impress, as its photo card prices are significantly lower than the competition all year long. You can get a Valentine's Day card for as little as $0.74.

One last thing would be to always have an eye-out for discount as these photo card providers usually have seasonal discounts.

2. Let's go back to the beginning

This gift is all about the romance so make sure you show it! Scroll through your old photos with your partner, have a think about all the memories you've made (and rejoice!).

Take your time to pick your favorite photos (or photo) and what it represents to you. This concept also applies if you're sending out photo cards to family members to wish them a happy Valentine's Day.

There's plenty to consider so take your time, fine-tooth comb it and come to your ideal photo card. If you're looking for diversity in the theme of your cards, both Snapfish and Mixbook have a wide range - from romance-themed to cards filled with puns.

3. Love is in the air

Whether this is to send happy Valentine's wishes or simply a gift to your partner, the theme is love - so you need to make sure the photo card reflects that!

This is where for all the creative types - you can really run wild, whether it's a collage of photos or you're picking different colors and fonts, these photo book providers have an endless range of options. Mixbook even has photos with real foil (take your pick between gold or silver) which creates a very unique look.

If you really want to dial up the romance, Simply to Impress has heart-shaped cards in all different colors and sizes and it's having a sale! You'll have to hurry as this ends Monday, January 20.

Either way go over your smartphone albums, memories, even if they were quick snaps - remember to thoroughly search your social media (or/and theirs).

4. Timing is important

Let's be honest, timing is everything! No one likes to be kept waiting - so if you're under pressure, we recommend the earlier you start the better.

Even if you get express shipping, dispatching your photo card(s) take time - they need to be printed and depending on the number you've ordered this could be a while.

Not to mention, even if you do select the fastest shipping option, there are always a few unpredictabilities that can happen. And there's nothing worse than spending ages curating the perfect photo card just to have it not arrive in time.

And it's important that you do it with care , but if you are time pressured we do know that Mixbook has an express option that (at an additional cost) can get you your photo card in three business days.

5. Sizing

Of course this depends on what you're looking for and what you want but you need to find the ideal size for the theme and type of photo you are sending out.

Say you want to have a collage of photos neatly arranged with writing, you'd be looking at more of a 7x10 to make it fit.

However, if you're only looking at adding one photo on it then a regular 5x7 would be fine.

In this respect, some photo card providers can have a work around the size or an added feature let's say. Simply To Impress has some really cool and original card shape and designs.

And that is a wrap. Those are our top five tips on how to make a Valentine's Day photo card that'll make your partner swoon!