Exercise at home with deals on treadmills, indoor cycling bikes, weights and more

The coronavirus pandemic is affecting people all over the world, and as a result, gyms and workout studios are closing their doors among safety concerns. If you're worried about staying in shape, then building at a home gym and exercising from home can be a temporary solution.



Luckily for you, several top retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are discounting a selection of workout equipment which include treadmills, indoor cycling bikes, weights, yoga mats, and more.



Our top home exercise deals include discounts on stationary bikes like the NordicTrack GX 4.7 on sale for $379 and the Schwinn Upright Bike Series on sale for $199.99. Perfect for small spaces, Amazon has the OppsDecor Folding Treadmill on sale for $259.99 and a $49 price cut on the XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill. You can also find bargains on workout accessories like a set of dumbells on sale for just $25.18 and the Life Energy yoga mat on sale for $29.98.



Shop more at home exercise equipment below and keep in mind, these discounts are limited-time offers so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

The best home exercise deals:

Weights and strength training

GoFit Power Loops Resistance Bands: $14.95 at Best Buy

Get a full-body workout with the GoFit Power Loops exercise bands that are on sale at Best Buy for only $14.95. The versatile stretch loops come in three different levels of resistance and are perfect for low impact workouts, stretch and mobility, resistance, and more.

Spri Dumbbells Deluxe Hand Weights: $28.98 $25.18 at Amazon

Save 50% on the Spri dumbbells at Amazon. The vinyl-coated hand weights are available in 14 sizes and come in several different color choices.

Garren Fitness Maximiza Pull Up Bar: $55 $38.98 at Amazon

Perfect for at home strength training, get the Garren Fitness pull bar on sale for $38.98 at Amazon. The safe and secure pull up bar comes with 2 sets of heavy-duty and 1 set of medium-duty door mounts and features non-slip extra-long foam grips for extra comfort.

XPRT fitness 50 lb. Vinyl Kettlebell Set: $59.99 $49.99 at Walmart

Get the XPRT fitness Vinyl Kettlebell Set on sale for $49.99 at Walmart. The vinyl-coated set comes with four bells in varying weights to give you the full effect that you want.

Weider Ultimate Body Works Bench: $199 $149 at Walmart

Score a $50 price cut on the Weider Ultimate Body Works Bench. The versatile bench features an inclined platform with wheels that adjust to your desired position to suit your workout goals, body size, and existing strength level.

Yoga mats

BalanceFrom GoFit Pilates Yoga Mat: $19.99 $14.78 at Amazon

The BalanceFrom pilates mat is made of high Density foam material and features double sided non-slip surfaces and is available in several different color choices.

Life Energy EkoSmart Cork Yoga Mat: $49.99 $29.98 at Walmart

Get the Life Energy Yoga Mat on sale for $29.98 at Walmart. The 5mm yoga mat is made of thick Cork & TPE material for the perfect amount of cushion and comes with a convenient strap.

Indoor cycling bikes

Schwinn Upright Bike Series: $249 $199.99 at Amazon

You can save $50 on the Schwinn Upright Bike Series at Amazon. The stationary bike features a backlit DualTrack LCD screen that tracks speed, time, RPM, distance, calories, results, and heart rate and features seven preset programs.

Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycle Bike: $299 at Amazon

If your looking for a budget bike, the Amazon's Choice Sunny Health & Fitness indoor cycle bike is a fantastic option. The 49-pound bike features a 4-way adjustable seat and 2-way adjustable handlebar and the resistance system gives you a realistic experience.

NordicTrack GX 4.7 R Exercise Bike: $499 $379 at Best Buy

Save $120 on the NordicTrack Exercise Bike at Best Buy. The GX 4.7 R features a 5-inch backlit display so you can conveniently stream on-demand workouts from your tablet or phone.

Nautilus Upright Bike Series: $479.99 $449 at Amazon

Save $30 on the Nautilus Upright Bike Series at Amazon. The stationary bike features Bluetooth connectivity so users can set, track and monitor progress with popular app-based tracking tools.

Treadmills

Best Choice Products Portable Folding Treadmill: $ 190.99 $114.99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a budget treadmill, this Best Choice option from Walmart is a terrific option. The folding treadmill doesn't need any electrical outlet or motor, and instead it uses a flywheel and a 40 x 14-inch runway.

OppsDecor Folding Treadmill for Home: $289.99 $269.99 at Amazon

Perfect for compact spaces, save $20 on the OppsDecor Folding Treadmill when you apply a limited-time coupon. Easy to fold and store, the treadmill includes time, speed, distance, calorie, heart rate, body fat and features an iPad/mobile phone holder.

XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill: $399 $349 at Amazon

Get the XTERRA Fitness TR150 treadmill on sale for $349 at Amazon. The folding treadmill features 12 preset programs and the folding deck design is quick and easy to use.

ProForm 965 CT Treadmill: $999 $599 at Best Buy

The ProForm 965 CT Treadmill gets a massive $400 price cut at Best Buy. The treadmill features a multi-window LED display, which allows you to stream a variety of personal trainers with your included one-year membership to iFit.

