Bah humbug! Best films for avoiding the holidays

Where to watch: NOW TV

Running time: 2hr 9mins

Nothing says Christmas like a good war movie, and Fury is one of the best WWII films since Saving Private Ryan and The Thin Red Line. It's is a Brad Pitt vehicle in the purest sense.

His Sgt. Warddaddy is a veteran US Army tank commander who's seen it all, but cracks start to show both in him and in his ever-loyal crew as his Sherman rolls into Germany in April 1945 to closeout WWII. It's shocking, it's disgusting, and it's addictively tense.

If you want to binge on blood and bravery on Boxing Day, try HBO's Band of Brothers boxset, or the underrated follow-up, The Pacific; both are available on Amazon Video.