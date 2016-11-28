Here’s the best SSD deal for Cyber Monday

Hard drive space is precious, even moreso when you’re dealing with a speedy, costly solid state drive.

Around the $100 mark, you can usually find a solid state drive offering about 240GB of space to work with, but for Cyber Monday only, you can pick up the Crucial MX300 with a whopping 525GB at Amazon for $99 .

If you need it spelled out for you, this is an unprecedented deal for this much solid state storage. Heck, at 525GB, this SSD will be spacious enough for many to be a full-on replacement for their older (and much slower) spinning drives.

Even if you already have an SSD, the Crucial MX300 will make a perfect addition to your rig, giving you a massive amount of space to load many games onto.

