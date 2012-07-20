LG Korea takes orders for 84-inch Ultra HD TVs

LG in South Korea is now taking orders for a limited run of 84-inch monster TVs with a massive Ultra HD resolution.

The Ultra High Definition TVs will cost around £14,000, but with only a few being made they should still fly off the shelves.

The 4K (that's 3,840 x 2,160 pixels) LG sets are part of the new UHDTV specification that will also include 8k (7,680 x 4,320) TVs.

Toshiba has beaten LG to market with its first 4K set, the Toshiba 55ZL2, but at "just" 55 inches it will be dwarfed by LG's 84-inch effort.

3D specs included

The Toshiba's party trick is glasses-free 3D, though it isn't flawless. LG's new behemoth also does 3D but will likely use passive 3D specs, after abandoning active shutter tech last year.

The LG TV comes with a 2.2 stereo speaker system and is throwing in 3D glasses and camcorders for customers who pre-order.

LG has expressed plans to sell UHDTVs in the US, Europe and Asia later this year, so there's still time to save for yours.

