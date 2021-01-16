Grab the GoPro Hero 9 Black and plenty of extra gear for its lowest price yet this weekend

GoPro action cameras are the best in the league for capturing high octane content on the go - and the latest GoPro Hero 9 Black is no different. Since release back in September 2020, we've seen a few GoPro deals hitting the newest model, however you'll find it for its lowest price ever right now.

GoPro is offering the 5K action camera for $349.98 this week (was $499.98) - considerably cheaper than its previous record low price and with a year of its cloud and replacement service, a free battery, and a 64GB SD card included. We had grown accustomed to the $399.99 sales price that became the norm from October onwards, however if you held out during that frenzied sales season you're being rewarded now.

Not only will you find the lowest price yet on the Hero 9 Black, but Amazon's GoPro deals are also extending to a range of accessory bundles as well. From extra batteries and chargers to head straps and QuickClips, you'll find plenty of gear up for grabs right now.

We're rounding up all these GoPro deals just below, but if you're after a lower price tag, check out the latest cheap action camera deals as well.

Excellent value GoPro Hero 9 Black | GoPro 1 year subscription | extra battery | 64GB SD card: $449 $349.99 at GoPro

We were previously excited about a $399 price tag on the latest GoPro Hero 9 Black, but GoPro is now offering the camera itself with a one year subscription to its cloud and warranty service, and some extra gear for a fantastic $349.99 price tag. This is the best deal of the bunch, but if you don't need that membership or other goodies you'll find more bundles available at Amazon below.

GoPro Hero 9 Black | Floating hand grip, head strap and QuickClip: $498.99 $399 at Amazon

You're saving $99.99 on this bumper pack of gear, and paying just $10 more than the sales price of the camera itself this week. Included in this bundle are the floating hand grip, head strap and QuickClip accessories.

GoPro Hero 9 Black | dual battery charger: $498.99 $419 at Amazon

You're getting two batteries and a dual battery charger in this GoPro Hero 9 Black bundle - perfect if you're looking at longer filming stints and need to keep some power to hand. Plus, there's a $79.99 discount on this bundle available right now as well.

GoPro Hero 9 Black | El Grande Mount 38-inch extension pole: $508.99 $458.99 at Amazon

For just $10 more than the original price of the GoPro Hero 9 Black you can also grab the El Grande Mount extension pole as well. This premium piece of kit secures your action camera in place while you grab new angles of the action - perfect for selfie footage.

