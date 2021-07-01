Grab a free $50 Steam gift card with this Razer gaming mouse deal

Razer deals regularly shave down the prices on some of the PC gaming brand's more premium devices, but the Razer Basilisk Ultimate with the accompanying charging dock has been stuck at $140 for most of this year. However, recent discounts have plunged that price all the way down to $129.99 at Best Buy (was $169.99), and while we have seen slightly cheaper rates in the past, this offer has a secret weapon.

You're also picking up a $50 Steam gift card with that price, dropping the actual cost of the pointer and dock down to just $79.99. That's a record low by about $20 and things get even better once you consider the fact that the mouse by itself (without the charging dock) is currently up for $99.99 (was $149.99). That makes this the best deal we've ever seen on the HyperSpeed wireless gaming mouse, and one that other retailers simply can't match right now.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more cheap gaming mouse deals in your region.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse and dock + $50 Steam gift card: $219.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

Save $90 - The Razer Basilisk Ultimate gaming mouse and the charging dock accessory are available for $129.99 across a number of retailers right now - which comes in a little higher than the previous record low price. However, Best Buy is including a $50 Steam gift card with its price tag, making it the best deal we've ever seen on this particular pointer.

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate comes packed with a 20K optical sensor at a polling rate of 1,000Hz and with five onboard DPI settings. Plus, there's 11 programmable buttons crammed in, super low latency wireless connection, and a massive 70 hour battery as well.

For reference, the Basilisk's closest competitors in this price point are all wired, generally max out at 18,000 DPI, and seem to offer a maximum of 10 programmable buttons (save for the Corsair Scimitar RGB Elite at $79.99).

In fact, the closest you'll get to the Basilisk's spec sheet with another model is by going to its cousin, the Viper Ultimate and spending an extra $10 for a lightweight, wireless gaming mouse. You're keeping the 70 hour battery life and 20K sensor, but dropping down to 8 programmable buttons and losing the charging dock with this $89.99 price tag (was $129.99).

