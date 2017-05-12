Google Pixel ‘Taimen’ spotted on benchmarking database

Google is expected to launch three Pixel phones this year codenamed “Muskie”, “Walleye” and “Taimen". While the first two are expected to be successors to the Pixel and Pixel XL, the Taimen is going to be the surprise addition to the lineup this year. A new Geekbench listing has now revealed some hardware specifications of the Google Taimen.

The listing mentions that the phone will come with an octa-core processor clocked at 1.9 GHz, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The phone is running Android O, apparently, which is no surprise given that this is going to be one of the first phones to come with the newest version of Android. The processor mentioned here could be the popular Snapdragon 835 which is currently powering the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Xiaomi Mi 6.

The results show scores of 1804 in the single core test and 6248 in the multi-core test, suggesting that the CPU has been optimized for the handset. The score was also pretty much on par with the Galaxy S8 and the S8+, which is excellent news.

Other features of the device like the display, storage, and the battery capacity haven’t been revealed by the benchmark listing. Given how quickly news spreads around the internet, we hope to gather more details on this in the weeks to come.

Given the popularity of the current-gen Pixels, it’s possible that Google will team up with HTC for the upcoming models as well. Perhaps Google will venture other options this time around to spice up the lineup somewhat.