Get the Acer Chromebook 14 for a best ever $149.99 in this Amazon Lightning Deal

If you're looking for a Chromebook deal during this Black Friday period, it's been a rich time already. It's hard to top this now-expired deal for an $89 Chromebook from Walmart, but the Acer Chromebook 14 has a bigger screen and more on-board storage, which works in its favor. It's now $149.99, in an Amazon Black Friday lightning deal (not in the US? Scroll down for deals on the Acer Chromebook 14 where you are).

This gold Chromebook weighs 3.42 pounds, and the manufacturer boasts of 12 hours of battery life. It will be enough to fulfill all your basic workplace objectives, like typing and using spreadsheets, though naturally you'll want to spend more money and get a laptop with more RAM and a more powerful processor if you're looking to do anything much more intensive.

If you want to save on the Acer Chromebook 14 where you are, check out the chart below: