Get BT's Superfast Fibre 2 broadband for £31.99/month + a £100 BT Reward Card

If you're searching for a new superfast broadband package, then we have found a great option. Right now, you can get BT's Full Fibre 2 broadband (74Mbps) on a 24-month contract for £31.99 per month (opens in new tab). Plus, when your broadband is up and running, you'll also receive a £100 BT Reward Card, which comes preloaded with cash and can be spent anywhere that accepts Mastercard.

With this deal, you'll receive incredibly quick average download speeds of 74Mbps. Plus, because BT uses the Openreach network, you'll receive reliable connections. With this package, BT claims that you can 'stream, game and download in HD' on several devices at once. Due to this, we think that this deal is a particularly good option for any busy family that lives in a small to medium-sized property.

Whether or not you're eligible to receive this deal will depend on your access to the Openreach network. However, you can check eligibility with BT directly in only a couple of clicks.

If you think this deal might not be right for you or you're in the market for something either faster or cheaper, then be sure to head over to our best broadband deals page. This will show you the very best deals available in your area right now.

OUR BT BROADBAND DEAL

(opens in new tab) BT's Full Fibre 2 broadband | 74Mbps average speeds | 24-month contract | £31.99/month | £100 BT Reward Card (opens in new tab)

With this deal you receive BT's popular Full Fibre 2 broadband for just £31.99 per month. It's a 24-month contract that comes without any upfront costs. Plus, new customers can get a £100 BT Reward Card once their broadband has been setup. With its dependable connection and fast speeds, we think this deal is a top choice for small to medium households with high downloading and streaming demands.

What other reasons are there to choose BT Broadband?

BT is one of the country's leading broadband providers and it's easy to see why. As well as offering fast speeds and reliable connections via the Openreach network, the company also offers a great selection of broadband and TV bundles that are both convenient and affordable.

On top of this, the company also scores well on review sites for its customer services. This is backed by the latest customer services data from Ofcom (opens in new tab), which gave BT an 86% customer satisfaction rate. This was the joint-third best score across the market, behind only EE and Plusnet.

Plus, when you opt for BT as your internet service provider, you also receive loads of great tech, such as the company's class-leading Smart Hubs. A few other notable benefits include its broadband antivirus protection and the use of millions of WiFi hotspots across the country.

However, although there are undoubtedly a number of benefits to choosing BT as your broadband provider, there are also downsides you should be aware of. For example, even though the company offers a great range of incentives for new customers (such as the £100 Reward Card we mentioned earlier), its contracts aren't the cheapest. Plus, many of BT's contracts also last for 24 months, meaning you're locked in for a long period.

If you're simply looking for the cheapest deal around, then BT likely won't be the provider for you. If this is the case, head over to our cheap broadband deals page or enter your postcode in our widget below to see the best and cheapest deals in your area.

Loading...