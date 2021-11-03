Get a Chromebook for the unbeatable low price of $87 in this Black Friday laptop deal

Anyone after a laptop should head to Walmart now they've dropped an initial wave of early Black Friday deals. From now until Sunday, you can get the Samsung Chromebook 4 at a record low price of just $87 (was $199). You simply won't find a cheaper laptop today.

The Samsung Chromebook 4 is best for anyone looking for a portable laptop to use for tasks such as web browsing, media streaming, and light office work. In terms of specs, you get an 11.6-inch screen, Intel processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of storage – all of which are found in the majority of budget Chromebooks. That's capable of comfortably handling the jobs listed above and represents some terrific value for money.

We've only seen one other machine with all of these components for under $100 in the early Black Friday deals this year – and it was still $10 more than this one from Samsung. It will start to struggle with more demanding work or with excessive multitasking, but if you need a simple everyday laptop with 12-hour battery life for home or school use then you won't find anything better for the price.

A strong start, then, as we enter November and get a sense of the Black Friday laptop deals that will be available this month. You can also check out even more Walmart Black Friday deals that are available this week in the Black Friday sales.

Black Friday Chromebook 4 laptop deal

Image Samsung Chromebook 4: $199 $87 at Walmart

Save $112 – This is the lowest price ever for the Samsung Chromebook 4. These machines rarely get discounted below $100 and you won't find a cheaper laptop right now. With an 11.6-inch screen, Intel processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB of storage and up to 12-hour battery life, this basic laptop will handle light work or everyday tasks without breaking the bank. View Deal

For those who need a machine with more power behind it, we'd suggest seeing what Black Friday gaming laptop deals will be up for grabs this month. If you need to buy a little later in the year the Cyber Monday laptop deals will be worth a look, too.

And we don't expect this Samsung Chromebook 4 deal to be beaten any time soon, we've dropped some more cheap laptop deals that are available today should you wish to browse through other options.

More laptop deals