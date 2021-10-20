Get a Chromebook for just $99 in Best Buy’s early Black Friday laptop deals

It may only be mid-October but Best Buy is already planting its flag with a number of early Black Friday laptop deals, including one of the cheapest Chromebooks we’ve seen for some time.

You can now get a HP Chromebook 11 for only $99 (was $259) at Best Buy. That’s a huge $160 saving on an ideal pick up for those on a tight budget who need a very basic machine for simple school tasks on everyday browsing. Usually, you'd need to fork out somewhere in the region of $150 for a Chromebook with a similar spec, so it's a terrific saving if you want to get ahead of this year's Black Friday deals.

That's just a small part of all the early Black Friday laptop deals that can be found in the current Best Buy sale, though. For those with a bit more money to spend, you should definitely consider this HP 15.6-inch laptop at $329.99 (was $499.99). With an Intel i3 processor, 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD you're getting a solid mid-range machine that will see a big performance jump from that increased memory.

For those who need to undertake more demanding jobs or a fair dose of multitasking, then the Lenovo Yoga 7i for $749.99 (was $949.99) is the one to go for in the early Best Buy Black Friday deals. The highlight is the 12GB of RAM, but you'll also appreciate the 14-inch touchscreen, latest i5 processor and 512GB SSD for even more storage.

All of these have claimed a spot in our guide to the best cheap laptop deals for the month, so, depending on your budget, you can nab a bargain nice and early. We've highlighted more of our favorites below, but if you're not ready to buy today then we're sure more Black Friday Chromebook deals are coming in the next few weeks.

Today's best early Black Friday laptop deals

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook HP 11.6-inch Chromebook: $259 $99 at Best Buy

HP 15.6-inch laptop HP 15.6-inch laptop: $499.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

HP Pavilion x360 HP Pavilion x360: $449.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

Lenovo Yoga 7i Lenovo Yoga 7i: $949.99 $749.99 at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Microsoft Surface Laptop Go: $699.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Save $150 – With new versions in the wild, the last iteration of Surface Laptop Go models are reduced now at Best Buy. Even though they feature the previous generation Intel processors, these are still fast, capable and brilliantly made machines for working professionals that need portability on a tighter budget.

