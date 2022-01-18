Get a 50-inch QLED 4K TV for $369 - just in time for the Super Bowl

It's not every day you see a QLED TV retail for under $400, but today's 4K TV deals at Best Buy are offering the TCL 5-Series for just $369.99 (was $599) right now.

That's a huge $230 price cut on the 50-inch variant, which makes this TCL QLED display almost half the price of the entry-level Samsung Q60A. With just under a month until the Super Bowl 2022, this one's looking to be an excellent buy for the budget-conscious who want a great picture.

You won't, of course, get the best brightness or refresh rate on the market with the TCL 5-Series, but you will get great colors, a premium-looking display, and Google TV built in to boot. Matched up against similarly priced LCD displays, it's a solid buy considering the overall better display technology.

If you're looking for something more premium, then the excellent TCL 6-Series QLED is also on sale at Best Buy right now. Starting at $699.99 (was $949) for the 55-inch variant, this is one of our favorite bang-for-the-buck displays out there right now. Again, it's not capable of things like 120Hz at 4K resolution like some of the super high-end Samsung QLEDs, but it does offer an exceptional picture thanks to the inclusion of Mini LED backlighting. Like the cheaper 5-Series on sale at Best Buy, this 6-Series QLED is also the latest version with the Google TV OS.

