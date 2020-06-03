Get 46% off an Audible membership for four months with this new $7.95 a month deal

Audible has just launched a great introductory offer for new subscribers only - offering 4 months of membership for just $7.95 per month.

If you've found yourself in a spot of lockdown-induced boredom, this is a great way to pick up some free audiobooks and save some cash in the process - around $28 to be precise. This Audible monthly membership includes one free audiobook per month, two free Audible original audiobooks, plus a 30% discount across the entire Audible store catalog.

Audible was recently rated our best audiobook site in 2020, where we praised its terrific array of exclusives, expansive selection of titles, and diverse multi-device support. Everything from literary classics to brand new pre-order releases can be found on Audible's library of over 200,000 books and you're sure to find something unique to your tastes, whether that be fiction or non-fiction. So, whether you're set on brushing up on your history, learning how to do some DIY around the house or simply looking for some meditative relaxation, there's something for everyone on Audible.

If you'd like a detailed breakdown of what's included with a membership, then check out our guide to Audible price and membership here. Or, alternatively, if you're interested but still on the fence, you can also take a 30-day free trial of Audible - which you can about read about in our detailed Audible free trial breakdown article.



