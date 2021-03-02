Garmin deal: get $85 off the super-bright Garmin Venu at Amazon right now

The Garmin Venu is just $264.80 at Amazon right now – a saving of $85.19 off the regular retail price. We haven't seen this feature-packed smartwatch this cheap since Black Friday, and we don't expect the deal will last long.

When we reviewed the Garmin Venu, we were particularly impressed by its brilliant AMOLED display, which makes your workout stats easy to read in any lighting conditions (even bright sunlight, which many running watches struggle with). That's complemented by impressive battery life, and advanced fitness tracking tools that make it one of the best Garmin watches you can buy today.

If you're not in the US, scroll down for the best Garmin Venu deals near you.

Garmin Venu: $349.99 $264.80 at Amazon (save $85.19)

This feature-packed smartwatch is a great deal with 24% off at Amazon right now. We've not seen it this cheap since Black Friday, so this is an opportunity not to miss.

On-board GPS, offline music listening and contactless payments via Garmin Pay mean this watch is a good choice if you want to run or ride without carrying a cumbersome phone. We found its location-tracking and heart rate monitoring accurate in our tests, and we appreciated the ability to follow training assistance from Garmin Coach.

The Venu is lightweight and stylish too, with an understated design that means it's a great watch for everyday wear even when you're not working out. A great sports watch, and at this price, one that's easy to recommend.

Live outside the US? Here are the best Garmin Venu deals where you are.