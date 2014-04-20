Tomodachi madness, Sony's Titanfail, and a nuclear Fallout 4 hint

How many games have you played in which Karl Kennedy from Neighbours opens a scone stall by the beach?

The answer should be "None, but not a day goes by that I don't fantasise about it".

Yet in the bizarre world of Tomodachi Life, this is an everyday occurrence. As is Clare Balding and Bane having a rap battle, Pierce Brosnan taking a bath, and Shaggy reading the news.

TechRadar's been playing Tomodachi Life for less than a week and, as you might have guessed right now, we're still not entirely sure what's going on. All we know is that it's oddly addicting and quite possibly the maddest thing we've ever encountered.

We'll be keeping you up to date with our adventures as they unfold. For now, enjoy this picture of K-Kennedy deep in introspection.

Don't look back in anger

Things are going pretty well for Sony right now. 7 million well, in fact. But there was one thing that it couldn't get its hands on: Titanfall.

However, as it turns out, the Xbox One's hottest property was actually at one point in grasping reach for Sony.

Turns out that Respawn approached Sony to discuss the PS4, but it wasn't ready to talk about the details of its new console and instead decided to push for a Vita version of Respawn's R1 project, which was the codename for the early version of Titanfall.

But then Microsoft swooped in and signed a rather tasty exclusivity agreement and the Xbox One and the rest is history. Bitter, bitter history if you're Sony.

Still, even though Microsoft was armed with Titanfall, the PS4 was still the best-selling console of March. Not that the Xbox One is doing too badly right now.

Jingle Jangle Jingle

Everyone remain calm, but another Fallout 4 tease has been discovered and this one looks a bit more legitimate than the last one.

Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax Media recently filed three trademarks for Nuka Cola, the staple softdrink featured in the series, with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Sure, it may just be to protect the name, but with two of the trademarks relating to video games and internet services, it's not unreasonable to suggest that something more significant is afoot.

It may still be "a while" before we hear anything about Fallout 4, as Bethesda game director Todd Howard suggested earlier in the year, but we're getting some positive vibes that something is being worked on behind closed doors. (via Total Xbox)

Now, as you're chomping down on all that lovely Easter chocolate, check out some other stellar content from around the Future network...

CVG

It's always better on PC! Find out if that's true with our GTA 5 PC wishlist

Go full throttle with our Trials Fusion Challenges tips guide

Games Radar

Looking for some cheap games to get you through the summer lull? Here are 30 awesome games for $30 or less.

Is the ZeniMaxís new MMO more than just the typical grind? Find out in our Elder Scrolls Online review.

Official Nintendo Magazine

10 Z-List Nintendo characters we want to see in Super Smash Bros.

Is this the new Sonic Adventure? How will co-op work? Does Knuckles look like *that* because of the Mario & Sonic games? All this and more addressed in our preview of Nintendo exclusive Sonic Boom.

Official Xbox Magazine

Why it's time for a Batwoman game

Trials Fusion Xbox One review

Total Film

Amazing Spider-Man 2 Cast Talk Amazing Spider-Man 3

Game of Thrones Season 4 Episode 2 Review