Gaming should not go the way of the Jedi, says PS Move man

Despite the move towards intuitive gestural gaming, the man behind the Sony PlayStation Move says brainwave gaming is a step too far.

When asked about current technologies that could be applied to gaming, Dr Richard Marks, Sony Computer Entertainment's US R&D manager of special projects, was surprisingly verbose on the subject.

"I think pretty much anything that lets us get the player's intent into the system more is the kind of technology that our group is focused on a lot," he told Gamasutra.

"People call it 'user interface' a lot, but I don't like that term so much. It's really that the person just wants to convey to the game what he wants to have happen, and however he can do that more effectively and easily, I think, is the kind of technology we're keeping track of."

Mind tricks

However, sitting still in a chair and squinting at the TV to control a game solely using the power of your mind is not where Marks wants gaming to go.

"[Brain wave sensing is] where it always ends up because the final end everyone thinks of, the ultimate end is the brain experience.

"But I think the brain interface thing is too far. Actually I think the body should stay connected. Like having your, you know, adrenaline pumping.

"When you play some of the experiences like Rock Band where you break into a sweat playing the drums, those things are good. I like those things. I don't want to remove all of that.

"Some people just say, "If I could just get rid of all those human body problems..." I don't agree with that. I like it when it's connected. So I'd rather get more information about what they're doing. A lot of expression comes through what you do with your hands and your body."

Via Gamasutra