HBO Go Xbox One app arrives, beats PS4 to the punch

Update: The Xbox One HBO Go app has arrived, as Microsoft reveals on Xbox Wire.

They also released that video that leaked earlier this week, so we've embedded it below.

original story follows…

Xbox One and PS4 owners have been waiting more than a year for HBO Go to arrive on their next-gen console of choice, and one of those groups might get their wish very soon.

A tile on the Xbox 360's dashboard said at one point today that HBO Go is "now on Xbox One," although the app has yet to appear on Microsoft's latest.

On top of that Polygon uncovered a YouTube ad for HBO Go on Xbox One that's since been set to private, while a Microsoft spokesperson called the Xbox 360 tile a "programming error" and said the company has nothing to share at this time.

HBO Go launched on PS3 in March, and although the Xbox One and PS4 versions are definitely coming at some point, it's been some time since we heard anything official.

Both apps are supposed to launch before 2015, and they had better - if they don't want to be immediately eclipsed by whatever standalone HBO service the cable company announces next year, anyway.

Update: Here's that video: