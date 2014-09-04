Buy a Xbox One next week and get a game for free

Microsoft really, really wants you to buy an Xbox One and now on top of taking the Kinect out, it's throwing in a free game.

Buy an Xbox One between September 7 to September 13 and Microsoft will throw in a free Xbox One game of your choosing. We really mean any game of your choosing as long as it comes burned on a retail disk and does not cost more than $59.99 before tax - so anything from Titanfall, Watch Dogs, Diablo III: Ultimate Edition to next week's hotly anticipated launch of Destiny.

The offer is good with any Xbox One purchase whether it be with or without Kinect. Microsoft also says it will pick up the free game tab for users picking up a Forza 5, Titanfall or Madden NFL 15 bundle.

The only thing that won't fly is users can pay for preorders using the promotion. The offer also can't be used with the purchase of a refurbished Xbox One.

A Microsoft spokesperson also told TechRadar in an email that most major retailers in the U.S. including Best Buy, GameStop, Target, Toys 'R Us, Amazon and Walmart will honor the promotion.

Bust a move

We have to hand it to Microsoft, the timing of this deal just before the big fall crush of new games is really smart. What's more, by making this move just before Destiny big release could cause some users to rethink picking up a PS4 just for Bungie's new genre-skewing shooter.

Sony recently announced at Gamescom 2014 that it had sold 10 million PlayStation 4 consoles worldwide since launching the platform last year. Despite PS4 continuing to lead with better console sales, Sony has been rather quiet about adding more features and services other than the poorly priced PlayStation Now.

Microsoft, on the other hand, has been making a lot of risky moves in an effort to pull ahead. In the last few months Microsoft invested heavily to secure a timed exclusive on the next Tomb Raider game, added EA Access to its platform and now this.

It'll be interesting to see if these moves are enough to sway the gaming nation, but it seems too little, too late for Microsoft to take back the lead this console generation.