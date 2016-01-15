A Half-Life sequel is coming next month, but it's not what you think

While it's not thaaat game, Valve's seminal Half-Life series is getting an officially licensed sequel in the form of a fan-made game titled Prospekt.

Created for Steam Greenlight solely by 25-year-old Richard Seabrook, Prospekt isn't just a standalone story set in Valve's sci-fi universe, but is also a direct continuation to Half-Life: Opposing Force.

Developed by Borderlands studio Gearbox Software, Opposing Force took the perspective of Adrian Shepard, a US Marine sent to neutralize the alien threat that coincided with the plot of the original Half-Life.

Set during the events of Half-Life 2, Prospekt brings Shepard to the eponymous prison complex of Nova Prospekt in order to assist series protagonist Gordon Freeman. The game promises 13 levels with new assets, story elements, music and voice acting, as well as a return to the alien dimension of Xen.

Valve approved

Not only does Prospekt tell a parallel story in the Half-Life universe, but it also carries Valve's official seal of approval for the license and assets used.

This makes the passion project the closest thing fans have gotten to a new entry in the series since Half-Life 2: Episode Two released in 2007 (discounting Black Mesa, the fan-made remake of the original game).

"I can't thank you all enough for voting this through on Greenlight and helping me get to this stage," wrote Seabrook to fans on Prospekt's Steam Community page. "Also, a massive thanks to Valve for their support."

Prospekt will be sold on Steam for $9.99 (about £7, AU$14.56) , with a discounted price of $8.99 (about £6.31, AU$13.11) for those who preorder the game before its release on February 11.

Top Image Credit: Steam