Valve leak hints that its next VR headset could be landing sooner than we realized

Valve is reportedly ramping up facial interface production

These parts are essential for VR wearables, suggesting that Valve Deckard is coming soon

Valve's move could also be teasing future VR headsets beyond Deckard

Nearly six years since the launch of the smash hit Valve Index, it appears the Steam team is gearing up to start making the long-awaited standalone sequel according to new rumors.

Codenamed the Valve Deckard in leaks, the headset was initially believed to have a late 2025 release date, but details were few and far between, suggesting it might slip later.

However, new details from SadlyItsBradley – a source of several VR hardware leaks in the past – suggest that Valve could be steaming ahead with production, as the company has been importing the equipment needed to manufacture VR headset facial interfaces.

In a later post SadleyItsBradley pointed out that Valve has been receiving facial interface shipments since last year – suggesting that this new equipment may not just be to produce Deckard interfaces, but prototype designs for its next VR headset.

Alternatively, this might be an attempt by Valve to avoid some of the increased tariff costs that US President Donald Trump has been horsing around with recently.

FWIW, Valve also received pallet shipments of new facial interfaces (not machinery) since last year from the same companyThe machinery Valve recently received was probably* an injection moulder tweaked to focus on making future gaskets1/3 https://t.co/0qlgi2UcfD pic.twitter.com/D7YweQuRqJApril 10, 2025

Admittedly facial interfaces don’t tell us much about the headset itself, but given they're only used for devices like VR headsets and not anything else in Valve’s hardware line-up (such as a Steam Deck), Valve investing in their production suggests it has plans to make a new VR headset.

And since the Valve Index reportedly exited production sometime last year (via SadlyItsBradley, again) it’s unlikely these interfaces would be for its existing tech.

Valve Deckard could be a wearable Steam Deck (Image credit: Future / Roland Moore-Colyer)

Beyond this latest rumor, other leaks are teasing something special, with Deckard said to not only be a standalone headset (like the Meta Quest 3) but also a wearable Steam Deck that you can use for playing flat games.

Just be prepared for it to be pricey. We’re talking around $1,200 (around £950 / AU$1,950), though this would include a few games in a bundle.

This isn’t as cheap as a Meta Quest 3, but with Steam’s incredible software support the Valve Deckard could be a shoo-in for our best VR headsets list.

It’s worth remembering that all leaks should be taken with a pinch of salt, but with Valve Deckard it feels like where there’s smoke there's likely fire.

We’ll just have to wait and see if that’s the case as we roll through 2025 and the rumored Deckard release date approaches. If Deckard is announced you can sure we’ll be ready to keep you up to date on everything you need to know.