Valve's upcoming Deckard VR headset rumored for release in 2025 - but the price will no doubt upset some gamers

Valve's new headset is reported to cost $1,200 in a bundle

The company is allegedly selling the headsets at a loss

Sources claim you'll be able to play Steam Deck games on it

The upcoming Valve VR headset, codenamed 'Deckard', is rumored to launch towards the the end of 2025 and is alleged to cost $1,200, according to fresh claims from a well-known content creator.

According to Gabe Follower, a content creator with over 200,000 followers on X, the new Valve Deckard VR headset will be available as a full bundle for $1,200, which allegedly includes some games, as well as the two "Roy" controllers. Despite the high price tag, it is claimed that it will be "sold at a loss" by Valve.

As well as playing virtual reality games, it is believed the headset will also be able to play "flat games" akin to the Steam Deck with no requirements of using an external monitor or TV. Gabe Follower claims that "Valve want to give the user the best possible experience without cutting any costs."

Additionally, it's been said that the models for the "Roy" controllers were visible in a SteamVR update. Allegedly, the new VR headset will support a modified version of SteamOS as seen in the Steam Deck, but tailored for a virtual reality experience. The controllers appear to do away with the traditional ring design of the company's previous model, the Valve Index, in favor of something more akin to the Meta Quest 3S.

As a standalone device that can also be plugged into a PC, it's currently unknown what kind of hardware Valve's new VR headset will feature, with some concerns that it could struggle to achieve its rumored 120Hz refresh rate with a claimed resolution of 1440p across two screens. Similarly, there has been no mention of the expected battery life at this time.

Previously, in September 2023, Valve certified an unannounced hardware device in South Korea, and the company hinted towards the next generation of its VR headsets. Product Designer Greg Coomer said, "I can definitely say that we are continuing to develop VR headsets recently. Valve has a lot of expertise in VR devices and has faith in the medium and VR games."

The next generation is going to be expensive

While the PC-tethered Valve Index launched at $999 back in June 2019, the upcoming Deckard standalone VR headset looks to be pricier at $1,200 for the "full bundle". As an all-in-one device, its main competition will not be from high-end PC VR options such as the HTC Vive Pro 2 and the Pimax Crystal but the likes of the Pico 4 and (most crucially) the Meta Quest 3, as well as the cheaper Meta Quest 3S.

Most standalone headsets come in significantly cheaper than the alleged price of the Valve Deckard. For instance, the Meta Quest 3 retails for $499.99 for the 512GB model, with the Meta Quest 3S costing even less, starting from $299.99 for the 128GB version. Additionally, the Pico 4 Ultra, a mid-range all-in-one headset, retails for the equivalent of $670, although it's currently not yet available in the US.

That puts Valve's upcoming VR standalone headset into a tough market where it's a high-end headset aimed primarily at PC gamers that also costs anywhere from double (or triple) the bulk of its competition. While its functionality (essentially doubling as a wearable Steam Deck) does sound intriguing, that's an incredibly high asking price given the current state of the market, eclipsing all of the mainstream options available right now.

We won't know if the Valve Deckard is worthwhile until we see it in action or test it ourselves, so it's too early to judge its qualities based on just the rumored pricing. However, factoring in it costs more than the Index by $200 (and far more now since sales) and many of its competitors, it seems like a niche product for a smaller subset of PC gamers who also want to play a premium for wearable Steam Deck use, when they likely already have the handheld in their homes to begin with.

With that said, it could be a smash-hit success as an encompassing solution for replacing monitors and TVs if you're someone who lives in a cramped space. As we saw with the Steam Deck's meteoric rise in popularity over the last three years, with the competition now incredibly fierce, the Deckard could be doing something that catches on and ends up being imitated and innovated upon by others. If this is to happen, though, it'll need to offer a far lower MSRP than what's alleged here.