This beginner-friendly train-driving simulator is the chillest Meta Quest 3 game I've played – but it's not for everyone

Some days you want a VR game for your Meta Quest 3 that’s bursting with high-octane action, with epic fight scenes and a pumping soundtrack that makes you feel like you’ve been dumped headset-first into a John Wick movie.

Other days, though, you just want to kick back with your headset; and when you do, Train Sim World VR: New York could be just what you’re looking for.

This charming simulator drops you into the shoes of a fledgling engineer on New York’s Harlem Line, where it’s your job to transport people using one of the two vehicles you’re trained to drive – the MTA M3A and M7A (though, as the game points out, this doesn’t replace professional instruction, so you'll want to leave real-world train driving to the experts).

As you travel you’ll take in the sights and sounds of the New York rail network, and you can even hop out of your carriage at times and explore stations to search for collectibles.

You’ll want to focus on your job too, mind: as you travel the tracks you’ll need to blow your horn to alert workers on the line or honk hello to rail fans looking on from bridges and platforms, as well as watch your speed, walking the tightrope between ensuring you get to your destinations on time and complete every speed gate challenge, without breaking any speed limits.

This balancing act – which is probably better described as a meter-wide plank walk than a tightrope walk given its more relaxed nature – serves as the core gameplay loop of Train Sim World VR, and you’ll either love it or hate it.

Simple controls, simple life (Image credit: Future / Dovetail Games)

In the hate it camp, you’ll become frustrated with the repetitiveness. While each mission in the game’s career mode had its nuances, they did admittedly blend into one as I played.

Beyond control layout changes as you swap between train types, and a handful of route alterations, there’s not a lot of difference between levels, but as I mentioned in the intro this isn’t the virtual reality experience you’re looking for if you’re after exhilaration.

What you’re coming to Train Sim World VR: New York for is chill train vibes.

That’s what I came to adore about this title: being able to just sit back and relax as I drove trains up and down the Harlem line, tooting my train’s horn when needed – and when I just felt like it, frankly.

If you’re in the love it camp you’ll be someone who's looking to find joy in this game’s mundanity, or someone who's keen to dip their toes into the world of VR simulators with an exceptionally beginner-friendly title.

There’s a large panel, so you can easily see how fast you’re going and how intense your acceleration or deceleration is, and whenever you approach workers or a station there's an obvious reticle reminding you to blow your horn ASAP.

The minimalist control scheme for each vehicle and literally on-rails movement means there are only so many factors you have to consider at once. As a result, passing any mission isn’t a challenge, which creates an even more zen-like state as you traverse the tracks.

Where we're going, we don't need roads (Image credit: Dovetail Games)

That isn’t to say people looking for a relaxing time will find this game perfect in every facet.

The graphics can leave something to be desired at times – if you stare out of your window you’ll likely see a fair amount of features popping in and out as you pass by – though given the game’s dedication to creating a 1:1 scale with the real-world Harlem Line (which you can explore without loading screens on the Meta Quest 3) some graphical drops are more than forgivable here.

Train Sim World VR: New York isn’t for everyone, but that's true of plenty of VR sims. They exist to cater to a very specific audience, and this game’s purpose is to be a delightful, beginner-friendly train simulator – a goal it smashes.

If you want to pick up Train Sim World VR: New York it’s available to buy from the digital store on your Meta Quest 3S, Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest Pro or Meta Quest 2 today for $31.99 / £24.99 / AU$47.99.