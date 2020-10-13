Gaming laptop deals are going for as low as $599 right now at Best Buy

Two gaming laptop deals in particular are massively worth your attention over at Best Buy's yearly anti-Amazon Prime Day sale today - both perfect if you're looking to bag some powerful specs plus save $200 in total.

First up is this mid-tier Asus TUF for just $599.99 (down from $799) rocking both a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor and GTX 1650Ti graphics card. With 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD rounding off the specs, this machine has a level of specs you simply don't see at this price point. It's a fantastic buy for a first time gaming laptop deals hunter in particular and capable of good 1080p performance all around.

Want something with a little more power? Check out this upgraded Asus TUF for $799.99 (down from $999) which is easily one of the cheapest RTX 2060 equipped laptops we've ever seen. That's one powerful graphics cards, especially for the money, and the included Ryzen 7 4800H processor is also wildly powerful. With an 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD too, you're not making any sacrifices here either, it's quite simply a powerful, well-rounded machine for the cash.

If you'd like to see even more great gaming laptop deals and more, check out our main Amazon Prime Day sales page, which we'll be constantly updating throughout the day.



Gaming laptop deals at Best Buy

