Galaxy S20 is leading Amazon's Cyber Monday Samsung phone deal price cuts

Amazon releasing discounts on Samsung handsets in the Cyber Monday deals is likely to surprise roughly nobody. But with hundreds of dollars on the table to be saved on some of the finest phones on the planet, it's certainly worth us shouting about.

The highlight are the two handsets that top our best smartphones guide - the Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus. The former has been cut by $250 down to $749, while the Plus version of the handset has had a massive $300 removed from the price and can now be yours for $899.

Outside that you can also choose to expand the screen size by going for the 2019 Note 10 Plus ($400 off the RRP) or downgrading to the budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy A51 (now $284). The choice is yours - and we have more on each deal below.

And to shop all of the retailer's best deals, check out our guide to all the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals.

Not in the US? Check out Samsung Galaxy phone deals - at Amazon and beyond - in your region below.

Lowest price on the S20 Samsung Galaxy S20 128GB: $999 $749 on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 128GB: $1,199 $899.99 at Amazon

Save $300 Bag one of this year's hottest flagships for $300 off the list price with this huge discount. You won't be disappointed either, the Galaxy S20 Plus is one of our most highly recommended phones and contains myriad powerful components, excellent cameras, and of course, that amazing 6.7-inch AMOLED screen.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 512GB: $1,199 $799.99 at Amazon

Save $400 This may be a 2019 release, but the massive discount off the RRP matches the huge screen of the Note 10+. The 6.8-inch Quad HD+ with included stylus could be perfect for designer-types and obsessed note scribblers. And the five (yes five) cameras could be a photographer's best friend.

Samsung Galaxy A51 128GB: $399.99 $284.99 at Amazon

Save $125 Desperate to bag a Cyber Monday Samsung phone deal but the above options still a bit too pricey - enter the Galaxy 51. Less than a year old, it still has a 6.5-inch OLED display, fingerprint scanner and the all-important (to many) headphone jack. Oh yeah...and it now costs less than $300!

