Galaxy Book 3 leak spills the beans on the latest Samsung laptops

Less than a week before the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, new images have emerged for Samsung’s upcoming laptop line: the Galaxy Book 3; more specifically the Pro, 360, Pro 360, and Ultra models.

Keep in mind that these are leaked renders from MySmartPrice (opens in new tab) so it’s possible the final products will look a bit different. If these images are to be believed, the new devices won't look all that different to the previous Galaxy Book 2 line – Samsung isn’t reinventing the wheel design-wise. Plus, all three will come with the same basic ports like a microSD card slot and headphone jack. The more important changes, it seems, will happen under the hood.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro will reportedly launch in two screen sizes, a 14-inch and 16-inch option, both of which might boast a 3K resolution AMOLED display. According to the leaks, customers can also choose between two processors – either a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1340P or Core i7-1360P CPU.

Batteries will also differ depending on the model’s size. The 14-inch version may come with a 63W/hr (watt hour) battery while the 16-inch might sport a larger 76W/hr one. Rounding out the hardware, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro duo will come with 16GB DDR5 RAM, up to 1TB SSD, and an Iris XE GPU.

360 models

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Book 3 360 will have the ability to transform from a laptop to a tablet, hence the name. Leaks from earlier in the month (opens in new tab) show that this model could possibly launch with one screen size, 15 inches. That will make it a bit bigger than the Galaxy Book 2 360 laptop . Very little about this model is known other than it’ll come equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Evo i7 CPU and a stylus; speculated to be the S Pen . The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 will also launch with the same accessory.

Speaking of which, the Book 3 Pro 360 may share similarities with its more rigid counterpart. For starters, it's rumored to come in the same 14-inch and 16-inch screen sizes while also sporting a Super AMOLED display at 3K resolution. According to the leaks, that resolution comes out to 2880x1800 pixels, which means an aspect ratio of 16:10.

It’s not yet confirmed if the Book 3 Pro will have this same pixel amount, but it’s probably a safe bet to say that it will. The Pro 360 “will be available in two processor options” – a 13th Gen Intel Evo i5 1340p and i7-1360 integrated with an Iris Xe GPU. Next to that chipset will be up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1 TB SSD for storage.

The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is also getting Dolby Atmos support for high-quality audio. It's unknown at this time if the other laptops will get this feature.

Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

Information on the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra (opens in new tab) leaked earlier on January 21, and it certainly lives up to its namesake. This model will reportedly launch with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H CPU and the rumored NVIDIA RTX 4070 graphics card whose existence is a mystery. The Book 3 Ultra is slated to have a 16-inch, 3K AMOLED screen (2880x1880 pixels).

Take everything mentioned here with a grain of salt as things could change at the last minute, especially with the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. Images and rumors of the RTX 4070 GPU are circulating on the internet, but there's nothing official coming from NVIDIA.