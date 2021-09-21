Flash sale: Samsung's The Frame TV gets a massive $300 price cut in epic deal

Score a massive price cut on Samsung's stunning The Frame TV at the tech giant's discover sale event. Today only, you can get this 75-inch Samsung The Frame QLED TV on sale for $2,699.99 (was $2,999.99). That's a massive $300 discount and the best deal we've found for the stylish 2021 set.

Samsung 75-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2021): $2,999.99 $2,699.99 at Samsung

Save $300 - Today only, you can score a massive $300 price cut on this stunning 75-inch Frame TV from Samsung. That's the best price we've found for the 2021 set, which allows you to transform your TV into a piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor. You're also getting customizable bezels, a QLED display, and smart capabilities.

Samsung's The Frame TV not only delivers a stunning picture with a QLED display, but the stylish set can also transform into a beautiful work of art. The 75-inch TV features a dedicated Art Mode, allowing you to choose from various picture frame options to display classic artworks or photography. The 2021 Samsung set also features customizable bezels, so you can select a style and color to match your home decor. You're also getting smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa built-in for hands-free control.



If you're interested in a smaller display, Samsung also has The Frame TV on sale in a 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch screen size. Today's offer from Samsung is valid for today only, so we'd recommend snagging this epic deal before it's too late.

