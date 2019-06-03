Fitbit sale at Amazon: price cuts on the Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR and Ionic watch

Summer is officially here, and if you've had your eye on an activity tracker to help meet your fitness goals, then you've come to the right place. Right now at Amazon, you can get the best-selling Fitbit Charge 3 on sale for $119.95. That's a $30 discount, and the lowest price we've seen for the fitness tracker.



The Fitbit Charge 3 is packed with fitness-focused features, and will also keep you connected with apps, messaging, and notifications. The lightweight watch features a slim design with a touchscreen display that's 40% larger than the Charge 2's, so you can easily see health stats and notifications. The Charge 3 also offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and tracks activity, sleep, calories burned, and exercises like running, swimming, and yoga.

Unlike the Charge 2, the Charge 3 is water-resistant up to 50 meters, and includes notifications, with the ability to reply to messages for Android users. The activity watch can also track pace and distance when connected to your smartphone GPS, and features an impressive battery life of up to seven days.



The Fitbit Charge 2 is currently listed on Amazon for $121, which is more than the Charge 3 – and the older model lacks the upgraded design and water-resistance. We don't know how long Amazon will have the Fitbit Charge 3 on sale, so you should take advantage of this rare deal while you can.

If you're interested in a slimmer design, Amazon has the Fitbit Alta HR on sale for just $74.29. While the Alta HR isn't as feature-rich as the Charge 3, it does offer continuous heart rate monitoring, and tracks activity, exercises, and calories burned.



Amazon also has the Fitbit Ionic watch on sale for $199.95. The smartwatch features built-in GPS technology, and offers contactless payments with a built-in NFC chip.

