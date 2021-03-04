Fitbit down: services are now back online, but some users are still struggling

Fitbit experienced a software fault yesterday (March 3) that meant users around the world were unable to sync their sleep and fitness data with the app. Fitbit has now issued a fix for the problem, but some users are still reporting issues.

According to DownDetector, users started reporting problems at about 12pm GMT (7am EST), when the app began failing to connect to Fitbit's servers.

"A software issue was causing some issues for the Fitbit app yesterday," the company told TechRadar. "Service has now returned to normal. Any users still experiencing issues should contact Customer Support at help.fitbit.com"

Timeline of Fitbit problems reported via DownDetector in the UK over the last 24 hours (Image credit: DownDetector)

Many users found that although the app interface loaded, modules fail to appear and data isn't synced from their devices. Widgets for step count, calories, Active Zone Minutes and floors climbed all remain blank.

Others were unable to log in at all. Instead, they received an error message 'Fitbit.com is unavailable. Please try again later'.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Without the app, it was impossible to review sleep scores, activity trends and SpO2 readings. Fitbit Premium users will be unable to access their catalog of workouts, including the new meditation sessions from Deepak Chopra added last week.

Fitbit acknowledged the outage on its Twitter account, and about six hours after the problem began, it posted an update confirming that the issue had been resolved.

The interruption to Fitbit syncing and services should now be resolved. We apologize for the interruption and appreciate your patience. Steps during this time should still be counted, and this article can help if you have further trouble syncing: https://t.co/TrTpr8x7nlMarch 3, 2021 See more

We have identified a technical issue interrupting Fitbit services, and are working to fix it. Thank you for your patience.March 3, 2021 See more

Ongoing issues

For some Fitbit users, however, the problems appear to be ongoing, with many people reporting that although they can now log into the app, they are still unable to sync data from their devices.

Others have reported that stats only sync with the app when they restart their device, or that they are unable to connect to third-party apps like WeightWatchers.

If you're still having trouble, the company advises contacting its customer support department at help.fitbit.com. You can also contact Fitbit Support on Twitter, and a customer service rep should get in touch with you via DM.

We'll continue to monitor the situation, and bring you more details throughout the day.