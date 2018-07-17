Feeling flush? Save over £1,000 on this Threadripper-powered Alienware gaming PC

After a deal on a really, really good gaming PC this Amazon Prime Day? Are you sure you've got enough money? Seriously, this is a great deal, but it's far from cheap.

That's because there's over £1,000 to be saved on the Alienware Area 51 Ryzen Threadripper GTX 1080 gaming PC. Original price £4,799, but with a 23% Prime Day discount you're now looking at a still admittedly steep, £3,699.99.

This is one of Amazon's Prime Day Lightning deals though, which means it's only available until 10.20pm at the latest, but stock could run out before if people are happy to part with a large amount of cash.

To take advantage of these and other Prime Day deals you need to be an Amazon Prime member, and if you're not already then you can sign up for a 30-day free trial when you click through to a deal.

