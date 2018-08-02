Father’s Day gift ideas for 2018: Gifts for the tech-savvy Aussie dad

UPDATE: With both Samsung and Google launching brand-new products just in time for Father's Day, we couldn't get by without adding them in here. So take a look at our tablet and smart home tech sections to find out what's new.

We know that it’s hard to shop for dad, but that doesn’t mean you need succumb to the temptation of a multipack of socks and undies. There’s a different tack you can take – and it doesn’t involve his favourite aftershave, the best outdoor barbie or the most convenient gift card you can find.

Get him a cool new gadget and you can transform how he spends his free time or gets important stuff done.

And while it’d be easy to suggest a range of power banks and storage devices to keep things simple, this year we thought we’d skip the boring stuff and move straight to the coolest gizmos!

We’ve selected devices at a range of different price points so you can find something not just special but useful as well.

There’s not much time to go before this year’s Father’s Day – in 2018, it falls on Sunday, September 2 – so now’s a good time to get shopping.

To help you narrow down your selection, we’ve divided our gift guide into categories. Just head to the section that tickles your (or rather, your dad’s) fancy the most and you’re bound to find something suitable.

Dell XPS 13

The latest iteration of the Dell XPS 13 has everything you could want in a lightweight laptop: it’s amazingly portable, beautifully designed, comes with an optional 4K display and packs a heck of a lot of power under the hood. Plus there’s plenty of battery life to keep dad happy during a long-haul flight.

Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar 13-inch (2017)

To be honest, our dads could probably use the “touch of genius” that comes with the Touch Bar on the latest MacBook Pro range. (Sorry, dad.) The latest 13-inch model is light, thin and features a 227ppi screen at a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution. And it also packs plenty of oomph inside the chassis as well.

Lenovo X1 Yoga

It might feature just a 1080p HDR display, but this 14-inch 2-in-1 promises stellar performance and is one of the most superbly built and designed business laptops you can currently buy. And while it’s not the cheapest 2-in-1 around, there’ll be no limit to what dad can achieve with this high performer at his fingertips.

Asus Chromebook Flip

With a gorgeous screen, tactile keyboard and a classy design that’s equally as comfortable to use in tablet mode or as a traditional laptop, this Chromebook from Asus makes an amazing gift, especially since you won’t need to shell out a four-figure sum for it... although it does carry a slightly premium price tag for a Chromebook.

HP Spectre x360

If you think a good-looking machine is just all looks and no power, think again. The latest HP Spectre x360 comes with a stylus, great sounding speakers, a brilliant touchscreen and an all-day battery life that will keep dad happy even when he’s out and about. It’s beauty and brawn combined.

Apple iPhone X

When you’re on the move, the smartphone is the easiest option to get things done. And you can’t go wrong with Apple’s latest offering – especially if your dad’s a fan of the Cupertino firm. It might be pricey, but it’s fast, it’s powerful and stands out from the crowd thanks to the original notch that started the revolution.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

If your dad is more of an Android fan, then Samsung’s latest flagship is definitely worth your consideration. The Galaxy S9 Plus is arguably the best Android handset available today, with a gorgeous 6.2-inch display, powerful specs and excellent camera system.

Huawei Nova 3e

Don’t be fooled by this phone’s budget price tag – Huawei has stuffed plenty of value into this device, including a feature-packed camera system. There’s stunning craftsmanship which makes it look like a premium device, one which dad will be more than happy to show off.

Oppo R15 Pro

For an alternative that isn’t the usual Apple or Samsung device, the Oppo R15 Pro is a strong all-rounder, offering great camera performance, long battery life and plenty of power. And it’s one of the few new flagships that still sports a headphone jack.

Motorola Moto G6

Balancing features with price, the G6 is the ‘just right’ option from Motorola’s new G6 range. Now with a glass rear panel, fast charging and a significant bump in performance from its G5 predecessor, this is a great modern workhorse with just the right sprinkling of premium.