Fancy an ebook upgrade? Amazon Kindle Paperwhite and Voyage are discounted

Planning to read ebooks on your summer holiday? Today is the perfect day to buy a new Kindle with both the Paperwhite and Voyage models from Amazon discounted right now.

The Kindle Paperwhite is down to £89.99 from £109.99, while the Kindle Voyage is £149.99 down from £169.99.

Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite model offers a 6-inch screen with 300ppi and a built-in backlight while the Kindle Voyage boasts an adaptive front light instead.

Sadly the cheapest Kindle isn’t discounted and will still cost you £59.99. The Kindle Oasis is still the most expensive at £269.99 and also hasn't seen a discount for the summer.

Amazon may decide to discount its other Kindle models for Black Friday 2017 though, but considering that's not until November you won't be able to use those discounts for a summer holiday ereader.