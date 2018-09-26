Facebook reveals Oculus Quest standalone VR headset

During its fifth Oculus Connect conference in San Jose, Facebook and Oculus finally pulled the curtain back on its Project Santa Cruz standalone virtual reality (VR) headset. It's known as Oculus Quest and operates completely independently of a PC or smartphone.

The headset is currently slated to hit shelves for $399 (about £302, AU$550) in the middle of next year (Spring 2019 in North America, according to Facebook).

The headset, which doesn't require a PC or any tracking cameras, will offer six degrees of freedom tracking and will come with Touch controllers. Oculus Go, the standalone VR headset unveiled at last year's developer conference, for reference, only supported three.

Oculus Quest relies on four ultra-wide sensors located in the headset itself to map your environment and help track the Touch controllers.

According to Facebook, over 50 games and experiences for Oculus Quest at launch, with more coming shortly after that.

