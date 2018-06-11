Facebook for iPhone now available in Arabic

Facebook today announced that Arabic is now available as a language on the latest version of the Facebook app for iPhone. Arabic is already available for users on desktop and Android, and this latest announcement highlights the company’s commitment to the MENA region.

Approximately 169 million people use Facebook every month from the MENA region on mobile, and this latest update hopes to broaden the number of users using Facebook in their native language.

The update is a result of Facebook’s collaboration with veteran translators from the region through the Translate Facebook app, which enables anyone to translate the Facebook interface into their own language.

Jonathan Labin, Managing Director, Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan at Facebook said: “Languages are vital to our mission of bringing the world closer together and helping people build communities. They carry tradition, culture and unique opinions, and give us the opportunity to start meaningful conversations with different people. With this new update to Facebook on iPhone, we hope more people can connect with each other in the Middle East and North Africa region.”

If you’d like to use the Facebook app in Arabic, simply navigate to the Settings menu and select Arabic as your preferred language.