How to watch the 2020 FA Cup final: live stream Arsenal vs Chelsea with ESPN+ today

The Premier League may be done and dusted, but English football has one last treat in store for us this summer in the form of this Saturday's Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup final. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch Arsenal vs Chelsea online and get a 2020 FA Cup live stream from anywhere,

FA Cup final 2020: Arsenal vs Chelsea Saturday's FA Cup final takes place at Wembley and is being shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. The game kicks-off at 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT.

Many expected this weekend's final to be a Manchester derby, but against the odds, both of the London clubs triumphed in their respective semi-finals to set-up this high stakes clash at Wembley.

The final will mean a lot to both managers, with Arsenal's Mikel Arteta and Chelsea's Frank Lampard both in their first seasons in charge of two of the world's biggest clubs. They'll be hungry for some 2020 silverware, so expect a hotly contested 90 minutes (maybe more) of football.

Chelsea will go into the match as slight favourites, having finished higher than Arsenal in the Premier League table this season and sealed automatic Champions League qualification on the final day with a confident 2-0 win over Wolves. However, both sides have their flaws and can be leaky in defence, so we could be in for a goal-fest on August 1 - or something else entirely.

For their part, Arsenal enter the winner-takes-all match as England's most successful FA Cup side, with a total of 13 titles and wins in their last six finals. The most recent one? Just a 2017 win over the Blues. With a guaranteed Europa League place at stake, Arsenal will be desperate to prevail - having missed out on a ticket to European football in the regular season.

On the other hand, the last time the two clubs met with silverware on the line, Chelsea swatted Arsenal aside for a comfortable 4-1 win. FA Cup glory would be the perfect way to end the season for gaffer Frank Lampard, who has worked wonders with a young team that that many wrote off before the season even started.

In short, the 2020 FA Cup final promises plenty of drama and you don't want to miss any of the action. Follow our guide below as we explain how to get a free FA Cup live stream and watch Arsenal vs Chelsea online from anywhere on earth.

ESPN has the exclusive US rights to this season's FA Cup matches - and today's Arsenal vs Chelsea finale will be aired exclusively on its ESPN+ streaming service. Kick-off is 12.30pm ET / 9.30am ET. The service is seriously great value at just $4.99 a month . In addition being the US home of the FA Cup, ESPN+ also features loads of games from the NBA, NHL, MLB and MLS, plus college sports, tennis, golf, cricket, rugby, Top Rank boxing, and UFC. For the ultimate value, though, grab a combined ESPN+, Disney Plus and Hulu bundle for just $12.99 a month, which gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content in addition to all that sports action.